AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 364.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 74,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,473 shares of company stock worth $33,992,699 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $265.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

