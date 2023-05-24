AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 7,100 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after buying an additional 1,191,987 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after buying an additional 2,392,959 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,089,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,647,000 after buying an additional 683,387 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,202,000 after buying an additional 12,610,726 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,070,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,491,000 after buying an additional 106,101 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Shares of RY opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

