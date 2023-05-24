Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.81. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 2,294 shares traded.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $50,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.