Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.76.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

