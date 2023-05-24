Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. FBN Securities decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $122.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

