Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 2,486 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.22% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $823.16 million, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

