Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 6,043 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $3.2237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.98%. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

