Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,459 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.06% of Varonis Systems worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 336.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

