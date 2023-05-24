Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,958 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $9,384,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $169.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $183.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,049. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.