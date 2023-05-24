Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 611 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 422,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 133,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,848,000 after purchasing an additional 97,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 195,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,118,000 after acquiring an additional 49,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $303.15 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.54 and a twelve month high of $319.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.55 and its 200 day moving average is $286.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

