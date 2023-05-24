Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 900 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,463.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,574.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2,499.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,780.40 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,782.00 to $3,125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,717.41.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.