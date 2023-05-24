Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after acquiring an additional 678,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $371,318,000 after acquiring an additional 264,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,403,063. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

NYSE MSI opened at $285.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.71. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

