Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 485 ($6.03) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

BME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.22) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($6.84) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.35) to GBX 380 ($4.73) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 476.43 ($5.93).

LON BME traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 466.10 ($5.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,373. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 481.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 453.87. The stock has a market cap of £4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,192.82 and a beta of 1.09. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 289 ($3.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 503.40 ($6.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

