Barrington Research Raises Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Price Target to $10.00

Posted by on May 24th, 2023

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCRGet Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens cut Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Up 50.2 %

Shares of Lifecore Biomedical stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.07. Lifecore Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12.

About Lifecore Biomedical

(Get Rating)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.