Barrington Research Raises Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Price Target to $10.00

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens cut Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Up 50.2 %

Shares of Lifecore Biomedical stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.07. Lifecore Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

