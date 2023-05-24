Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $99.77

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.77 and traded as high as $111.54. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $111.54, with a volume of 1,959 shares.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $40.36 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

