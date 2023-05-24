Bayview Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bayview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272,770 shares during the quarter. OneMain accounts for approximately 5.3% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bayview Asset Management LLC owned 0.95% of OneMain worth $38,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.10. 81,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,619. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.15.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

