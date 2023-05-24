BCM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.
AWK opened at $143.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59.
American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.
