Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $68.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,268. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.45. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

