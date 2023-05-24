Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,628 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $141.91. 1,039,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,813,074. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $250.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,356 shares of company stock worth $19,901,151 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.