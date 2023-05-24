Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.76 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after purchasing an additional 195,016 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.22. 367,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,663. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

