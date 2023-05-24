Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,393. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

