Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,924 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,972,000 after buying an additional 1,669,965 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after buying an additional 1,576,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,195,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,730,000 after buying an additional 1,413,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.01. The company had a trading volume of 907,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,846. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average of $94.26. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

