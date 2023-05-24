Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares valued at $1,033,806,382. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

