Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.62. 938,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,247. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average of $116.68.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

