Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after purchasing an additional 945,309 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 565,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after buying an additional 450,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.