Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

