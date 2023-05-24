Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $228.17 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.84 or 0.06810119 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00053811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00038719 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,438,976 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,838,982 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.