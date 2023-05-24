Belrium Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $1,300.03 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can now be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00009489 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003344 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003114 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001426 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

