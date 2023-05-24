BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU) Trading 0.5% Higher

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.25 and last traded at C$19.17. 46,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 83,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.08.

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.93.

