BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Trading Down 4.3%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 69,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 229,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $4.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

BeyondSpring Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Institutional Trading of BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 19.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares during the last quarter. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the Plinabulin Pipeline and TPD Platform segments. The Plinabulin Pipeline segment focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The TPD Platform segment engages in the development of therapeutic agents and discover chemical entities.

