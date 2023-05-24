BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Trading Down 4.3%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 69,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 229,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $4.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
BeyondSpring Stock Down 4.3 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.
BeyondSpring Company Profile
BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the Plinabulin Pipeline and TPD Platform segments. The Plinabulin Pipeline segment focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The TPD Platform segment engages in the development of therapeutic agents and discover chemical entities.
