Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $949.96

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $949.96 and last traded at $949.96, with a volume of 33 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $938.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Biglari Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $865.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $793.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.61.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
Read More
