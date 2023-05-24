Binance USD (BUSD) Trading Down 0% This Week

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Binance USD has a market cap of $5.36 billion and $2.36 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003815 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001265 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.
Binance USD Profile
Binance USD launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 5,363,465,641 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance USD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars.
