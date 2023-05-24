Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Biohaven Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

About Biohaven

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

