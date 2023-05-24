Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.18 and last traded at $31.95. 122,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 617,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMEA shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

Insider Activity

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,625,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,625,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 718.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

