BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.85

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 17925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 102.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company’s two core programs are related to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

