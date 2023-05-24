Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Director Buys $372,315.84 in Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) Director John A. Bartholdson bought 178,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $372,315.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,909,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bioventus Trading Up 16.3 %

Bioventus stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,770. The firm has a market cap of $189.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.28. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $125.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.09 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 55.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus during the third quarter valued at about $2,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bioventus by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bioventus by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Bioventus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bioventus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

