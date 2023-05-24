Bison Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.22.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $529,285.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,641.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at $400,503,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,812 shares of company stock worth $4,382,064. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CLH traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.50. 78,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,025. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.01.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

