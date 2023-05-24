Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.16.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Stock Performance

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $680.66. The company had a trading volume of 772,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,967. The firm has a market cap of $283.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $698.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $633.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

