Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

Insider Activity

Stryker Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.64. 423,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,382. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

