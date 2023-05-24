Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.71.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.92. 6,159,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,189,579. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.