Bison Wealth LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,138,000 after buying an additional 193,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 537,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.14. 165,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,946. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.45. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPC. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

