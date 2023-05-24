Bison Wealth LLC Invests $2.88 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000. Elevance Health makes up 0.9% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.34. 250,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $465.72 and its 200-day moving average is $484.32. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

