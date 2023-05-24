Bison Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after purchasing an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,679,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,048,000 after purchasing an additional 109,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,064,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,844,000 after purchasing an additional 57,789 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.49. 1,158,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $128.95.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

