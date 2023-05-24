Bison Wealth LLC Sells 299 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,803 shares of company stock worth $9,457,625. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.44. The company had a trading volume of 31,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $425.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.77 and its 200-day moving average is $337.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

