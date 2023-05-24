Bison Wealth LLC Sells 662 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.62. The company had a trading volume of 639,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $489.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

