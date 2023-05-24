Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.13 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $23.66 million and $36,317.94 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00129392 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00062133 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00039183 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00024507 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003864 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

