BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BJ. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $63.67. 1,419,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $53.86 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

