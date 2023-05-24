Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 3.7% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Blackstone worth $53,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $82.13. 634,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $123.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

