BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Issues Earnings Results

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million.
BM Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BM Technologies Company Profile
BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.
Featured Articles
