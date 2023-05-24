BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%.

BM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. BM Technologies has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $8.58.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BM Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BM Technologies Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMTX shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of BM Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

(Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.